Huttig Building Products (HBP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%.

Shares of Huttig Building Products stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.58. Huttig Building Products has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.

In other news, CMO David Fishbein sold 23,378 shares of Huttig Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $46,989.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 175,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Huttig Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

