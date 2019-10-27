Iberiabank Corp Cuts Stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Iberiabank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Nice were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 11.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 1.8% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nice in the third quarter valued at $7,549,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 310.5% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE opened at $151.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.78 and a 200 day moving average of $143.78. Nice Ltd has a 52-week low of $100.54 and a 52-week high of $155.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Nice had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nice Ltd will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nice from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Nice and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.54.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

