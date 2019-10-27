Iberiabank Corp Decreases Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% during the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 44,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 103,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 410,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

