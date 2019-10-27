Iberiabank Corp Makes New Investment in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 431.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,598,000 after buying an additional 1,595,529 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 95.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,518,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 72.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,227,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,613,000 after purchasing an additional 937,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 166.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,449,000 after purchasing an additional 414,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1,556.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 157,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,479,000 after purchasing an additional 147,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $202.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 105.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.71. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $289.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Trade Desk from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Trade Desk from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.87.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 288,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total value of $74,381,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,428,893.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.32, for a total value of $2,093,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,123 shares in the company, valued at $12,584,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,686 shares of company stock valued at $122,254,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

