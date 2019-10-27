Iberiabank Corp Sells 2,644 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Iberiabank Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $41.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

