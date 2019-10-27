IceChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $5,729.00 (ICHX)

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 27th. IceChain has a market capitalization of $5,729.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IceChain has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IceChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IceChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00038382 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.33 or 0.05353512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00043150 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About IceChain

ICHX is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 781,142,774 tokens. The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain. IceChain’s official website is icechain.io.

Buying and Selling IceChain

IceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.