Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.90.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMMU traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,617. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.10. Immunomedics has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunomedics news, insider Bryan Ball bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $13,230,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Immunomedics by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 78.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,103,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 250,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.