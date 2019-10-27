Independent Research Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.45 ($62.15).

ETR:DAI opened at €52.88 ($61.49) on Thursday. Daimler has a twelve month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a twelve month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €48.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

