Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at SunTrust Banks

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 41.74% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Ingevity stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.10. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $72.59 and a fifty-two week high of $120.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 53.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ingevity will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter worth $26,657,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 157.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 25.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

