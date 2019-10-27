Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Innophos, Inc., is one of the leading North American manufacturers of specialty phosphates, serving a diverse range of customers across multiple applications, geographies and channels. Innophos offers a broad suite of products used in a wide variety of food and beverage, consumer products, pharmaceutical and industrial applications. Innophos’ market-leading positions derive from its experience and dedication to customer service and innovation. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IPHS. BidaskClub cut Innophos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Innophos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Innophos has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.36. 116,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,606. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Innophos has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $634.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Innophos had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $185.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Innophos will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innophos by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,971,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,504,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,887,000 after purchasing an additional 42,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 605,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

