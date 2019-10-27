Insider Buying: Velocity Composites PLC (LON:VEL) Insider Buys £2,500 in Stock

Velocity Composites PLC (LON:VEL) insider Andrew Beaden bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,266.69).

Andrew Beaden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Velocity Composites alerts:

On Friday, October 18th, Andrew Beaden bought 25,000 shares of Velocity Composites stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

On Tuesday, October 15th, Andrew Beaden bought 50,000 shares of Velocity Composites stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,760.09).

Shares of LON:VEL opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.33) on Friday. Velocity Composites PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 15.03 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 32.96 ($0.43). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and a PE ratio of -12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.69.

About Velocity Composites

Velocity Composites plc manufactures advanced carbon fiber and ancillary material kits for use in the production of aircraft in the United Kingdom. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.