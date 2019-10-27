Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) President Sells $5,301,580.87 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $5,301,580.87. Following the sale, the president now owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,471.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.40. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.27 and a 1 year high of $96.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.24 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.42% and a negative net margin of 848.70%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,316,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,018,000 after purchasing an additional 657,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,537,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,340,000 after acquiring an additional 109,126 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,213,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,850,000 after acquiring an additional 528,966 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,236,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,508,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

