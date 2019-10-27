Internet of People (IOP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.00

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Fatbtc, BiteBTC and Upbit. In the last week, Internet of People has traded down 49.6% against the U.S. dollar. Internet of People has a total market cap of $196,927.00 and $19.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Upbit, Bleutrade, CoinBene, Bittrex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

