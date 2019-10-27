Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.15, for a total transaction of $568,850.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,488.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total transaction of $106,033.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,177,480.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,537 shares of company stock worth $10,884,233 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $583.00.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $549.27. 421,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,634. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.24 and a twelve month high of $589.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

