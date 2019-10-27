Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.77, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

