Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.98, 35 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco DB Silver Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.10% of Invesco DB Silver Fund worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco DB Silver Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DBS)

PowerShares DB Silver Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund invests with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Silver Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

