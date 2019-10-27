Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for 1.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,885,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 355,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,634,000 after buying an additional 171,687 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2,314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 143,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 137,700 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1,439.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 135,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 126,591 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,159,000.

Shares of PDP stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 117,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,112. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.22.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.0681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

