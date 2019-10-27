Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Shares of AFT opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $15.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

