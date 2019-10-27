Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,575,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,598,000 after buying an additional 316,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CRH by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,192,000 after buying an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 856,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,045,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 430,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after buying an additional 66,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 415,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 273,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRH opened at $36.34 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.2224 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.28%.

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.40 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

