Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Nuveen NY Municipal Value worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

About Nuveen NY Municipal Value

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

