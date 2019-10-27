Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 710,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 662,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after buying an additional 567,038 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000.

Get Radius Health alerts:

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. Radius Health Inc has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 127.22% and a negative return on equity of 368.58%. The business had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Radius Health Inc will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Radius Health Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.