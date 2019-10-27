IONChain (IONC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $116,159.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One IONChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. IONChain has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $116,159.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00203474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.01493806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029550 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00101405 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

