Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Svb Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IONS. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $53.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.14. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,573,440.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

