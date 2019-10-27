Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a RNA-targeted drug discovery and development company which focuses on developing drugs for severe and rare diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.27.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average of $66.14. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 567.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,624,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

