iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,792,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,933 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,715,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,141,000 after acquiring an additional 803,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,029,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,807,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,082 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.87. 4,103,605 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

