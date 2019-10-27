iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $25.82, 102 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EUMV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,121,000.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.