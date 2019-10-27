iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $67.02. 15,157,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,945,996. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $67.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

