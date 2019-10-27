iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 1-Year High at $221.70

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $221.70 and last traded at $221.51, with a volume of 5815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.12.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.10.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.9601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.