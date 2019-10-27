iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $122.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.72 and a twelve month high of $122.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.7159 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

