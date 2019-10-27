iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 95,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 93,580 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE opened at $122.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.72 and a 1-year high of $122.35.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.7159 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.