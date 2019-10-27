iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Holdings Cut by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of IYR traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.09. 5,213,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,585,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.95. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.41 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6639 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

