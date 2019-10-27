Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITRM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,634. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $48.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.01.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.43). Iterum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.21% and a negative net margin of 11,956.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.