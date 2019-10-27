J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.64. J2 Global posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.25 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on JCOM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $218,519.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $156,654.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter valued at about $4,677,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in J2 Global by 263.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in J2 Global by 27.7% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 37,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in J2 Global by 209.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in J2 Global by 78.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $94.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.80. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $96.53.

J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

