Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.99 Million

Brokerages expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce $420.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $423.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $418.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $392.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.70 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $152.41. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.57 and its 200 day moving average is $140.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.