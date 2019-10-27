Jasper Mining (CVE:JSP) Shares Up ∞

Jasper Mining Corp (CVE:JSP)’s share price shot up ∞ during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,840 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and a PE ratio of -20.83.

About Jasper Mining (CVE:JSP)

Jasper Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of base and precious metals primarily in British Columbia, Canada. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, copper, molybdenum, and tungsten properties. Jasper Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

