Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDF)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Orica alerts:

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia and internationally. The company offers bulk systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining, civil tunneling, quarrying, construction, and oil and gas markets.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.