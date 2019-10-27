Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) to Hold

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.66.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

