Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.05

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.05 and traded as low as $7.73. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,141,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,000. Jewett-Cameron Trading comprises about 6.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Riverview Trust Co owned about 28.33% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.