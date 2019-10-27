Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) Receives $6.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Jianpu Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Jianpu Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of Jianpu Technology stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 215,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,128. Jianpu Technology has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $7.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $353.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

