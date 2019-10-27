John Malcolm Donnan Sells 5,000 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) EVP John Malcolm Donnan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $100.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.80. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $114.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

