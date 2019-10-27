Joint Ventures Reaches Market Cap of $29,390.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $29,390.00 and approximately $823.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00201771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.58 or 0.01468749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00120555 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,128,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

