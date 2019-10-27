JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $360.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $395.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. DZ Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $365.77.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.73. 1,173,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,313. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.90 and a 200 day moving average of $360.13. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $399.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,867,863,000 after purchasing an additional 111,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,146,256,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,981,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $705,455,000 after purchasing an additional 72,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

