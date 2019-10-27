JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $330.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.45.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $296.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.75. The stock has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 91.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 782,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,909,000 after acquiring an additional 374,739 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

