JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 2,900” Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,660 ($34.76) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,870.77 ($37.51).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 2,324 ($30.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,306 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,438.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

