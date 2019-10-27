Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JNPR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.23. 5,916,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,825. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $189,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,537.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,990. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,487,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,051,563,000 after buying an additional 298,516 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,336,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,477,000 after buying an additional 82,692 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,995,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,426,000 after buying an additional 904,100 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,126,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,267,000 after buying an additional 231,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,991,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $79,675,000 after buying an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

