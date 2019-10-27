K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 9,900 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 28.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,085,000 after purchasing an additional 818,735 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,733,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,024,000 after purchasing an additional 760,669 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 252.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after purchasing an additional 568,530 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 94.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 921,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,039,000 after purchasing an additional 446,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 3,641.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 455,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,139 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,817 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $244,149.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 3,133 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $248,102.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,927. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens set a $90.00 target price on Trex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

TREX traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $90.13. The company had a trading volume of 442,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,687. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.97. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $206.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

