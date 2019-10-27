K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,466,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 43,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,600,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,217,859. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.47.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

