K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $4.41 Million Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 1.2% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,916,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,764,503,000 after purchasing an additional 193,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,451,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43,397.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,535,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,501,000 after purchasing an additional 244,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $1,374,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $1,528,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,723,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,418 shares of company stock worth $5,666,549. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.27. The stock had a trading volume of 800,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,702. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $156.68 and a 12 month high of $269.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Argus increased their target price on S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Edward Jones started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

