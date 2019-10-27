K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $3.41 Million in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 557.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,980 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 91.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,370,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,448,000 after purchasing an additional 653,483 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $78,006,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 453.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,767,000 after purchasing an additional 440,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,867,000 after purchasing an additional 438,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

SUI traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $157.43. The stock had a trading volume of 359,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,886. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $96.17 and a 12-month high of $159.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.78. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.22.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $37,925.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,550.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 7,410 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,679,675.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,063 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

