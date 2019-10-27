K12 (NYSE:LRN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

K12 (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

LRN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded K12 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research set a $40.00 price objective on K12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on K12 in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti raised K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get K12 alerts:

Shares of LRN traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. 683,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,433. The company has a market cap of $821.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.21. K12 has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.94 million. K12 had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that K12 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in K12 by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 49.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of K12 during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 140,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.